Telco backs DICT chief’s digital agenda

AYALA-BACKED Globe Telecom has backed newly appointed Department of Information and Communications Technology (DICT) Secretary Robert Joseph de Claro’s push for faster internet, accelerated infrastructure deployment and stronger cybersecurity, citing the need for closer government-industry collaboration to improve digital services.

In a statement, the company said the priorities align with its investments in network expansion and service quality, as well as efforts to extend connectivity to underserved communities.

Globe invested P26.3 billion in capital expenditures in the first half of 2026, with 91 percent allocated to data-related initiatives. It also deployed 878 new 5G sites and 80,052 fiber-to-the-home lines during the period.

In DICT’s August 2026 Telco Report Card, Globe posted an overall score of 81.5 and an average download speed of 45.9 megabits per second.

Globe president and chief executive officer Carl Cruz said improving connectivity requires sustained investments and closer coordination between the public and private sectors.

The company said it had also completed connectivity activation in all 180 locations under its partnership with DICT, including 52 previously unserved geographically isolated and disadvantaged areas brought online in July.

De Claro has identified affordable and reliable internet, faster licensing for internet service providers, a review of DICT projects and procurement, and stronger cybersecurity as immediate priorities.

Globe also supports integrating telecommunications infrastructure into building standards to facilitate network deployment and reduce costly retrofitting.

It said it would continue strengthening network-level defenses against scam and spam messages while working with government partners to improve online security. / KOC