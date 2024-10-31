Telco boosts connectivity in Mandaue

LOCAL microentrepreneurs in Mandaue City can expect a stronger internet connection as the telecommunications network PLDT Inc. and its wireless unit Smart Communications, Inc. (Smart) expand their network infrastructure in the city.

PLDT and Smart FVP and Deputy Network head Roderick Santiago said the telecommunication firm is committed to accelerate the network expansion and enhance services in highly urbanized areas, like Mandaue City.

“Our efforts aim to empower local microentrepreneurs across various industries, support government initiatives, and provide our customers with the highest quality experience possible,” said Santiago.

With a population of more than 360,000, Mandaue City is an industrial hub in the region, hosting about 10,000 industrial and commercial locators, making connectivity crucial for both businesses and residents alike.

Among those who have benefited from the network enhancements was Katrina Serencio, a resident from Barangay Cambaro, Mandaue City, who has been running an e-loading business since 2010.

Over the years, Serencio’s e-loading business has helped finance her education when she was a student, and cover day-to-day expenses when her parents faced financial difficulties. Now, as an adult, it continues to support her daily needs.

“E-loading is a business I can operate anywhere, as long as there is connectivity. It has been a substantial help, providing steady profits ever since I was a student,” said Serencio.

“As someone who relies heavily on mobile connectivity for both work and personal needs, the improved data connection is great news for us micro-entrepreneurs. This development would mean that I can rely on Smart’s stable connectivity in ensuring I can cater to the needs of my own customers,” she added.

Aiming to further improve her livelihood, Serencio recently joined the Smart-supported Digital Business Basics Training in Mandaue City, facilitated by Adaptive Technology for Rehabilitation, Integration, and Empowerment of the Visually Impaired.

Smart continues to beef up its network across the country, including in Cebu.

To date, Smart’s combined 5G/4G network covers around 97 percent of the population.

The PLDT Group’s investments in their network infrastructure and products and services align with their commitment to democratize access to cutting-edge technologies and enhance customer experience across the country.

These efforts also support the PLDT Group’s pursuit of the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals, particularly SDG 9— Industry, Innovation, and Infrastructure, and reinforce the Group’s support for the Government’s overall digitalization thrust. / PR