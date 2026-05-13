Telco company maintains network spending amid energy crisis

AYALA-BACKED Globe Telecom said it will sustain its network expansion and capital spending plans this year despite rising energy costs and inflationary pressures linked to the ongoing Middle East crisis.

During an online media briefing on Wednesday, May 13, 2026, Globe president and chief executive officer Carl Cruz said the company remains committed to its 2026 infrastructure rollout to support strong demand for mobile data and improve customer experience nationwide.

“For Globe, we will continue to build the network to provide the best-in-class experience for our subscribers,” Cruz said, adding that the company would stay within its full-year capital expenditure guidance despite global uncertainties.

For 2026, Globe plans to keep its capital expenditure (capex) below $1 billion (approximately P59.39 billion). Globe’s cash capex for the first three months of 2026 reached $12.7 billion pesos, up 51 percent year-on-year.

Cruz said Globe is taking a “disciplined approach” in managing investments by prioritizing high-impact projects, optimizing network efficiency, and leveraging artificial intelligence and sustainable technologies to control costs.

The company acknowledged that higher fuel and electricity costs resulting from tensions in the Middle East have begun affecting operations, particularly because telecommunications networks are energy-intensive.

Despite this, Globe said it managed to post a five percent year-on-year revenue growth and seven percent Ebitda expansion in the first quarter through tighter cost controls and its data-driven business model.

Cruz said Globe remains confident of achieving its low- to mid-single-digit revenue growth target for 2026 after recording its fourth consecutive quarter of sequential growth. The first quarter of 2026 was also its second-highest growth quarter on record, next only to the fourth quarter of 2025.

However, he warned that prolonged geopolitical tensions and inflation pressures could temper consumer spending and affect operating expenses, potentially pushing results toward the lower end of the company’s guidance range.

To sustain growth, Globe said it plans to roll out more technology-driven services, including direct-to-device connectivity through Starlink, AI-powered offerings, cloud storage solutions, and hyper-personalized digital products.

Cruz said the company’s focus for the rest of the year would be on disciplined execution, prudent spending, and maintaining service quality amid volatile market conditions.

“The Middle East crisis will be a crisis that needs to be managed,” Cruz said. “We will ensure fundamentals are in place and provide the best-in-class customer service on the network.” / KOC