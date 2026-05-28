Telco expands digital connectivity offerings

AYALA-BACKED Globe Telecom rolled out new digital services aimed at helping Filipinos cope with rising economic pressures and the ongoing energy crisis.

During its quarterly media briefing “The Blueprint” held on May 26, 2026, the telecom company introduced products and programs focused on cloud storage, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital payments.

Among the new services launched was Globe Cloud, a storage platform offering file backup and photo storage with AI-powered editing features.

AI Fiesta

The company also introduced AI Fiesta, a platform that gives users access to multiple artificial intelligence tools under one service. Globe said the platform targets students, entrepreneurs, content creators, and small businesses.

Another offering, Instagram Basic, allows users to buy promos and top up mobile data directly within the app. The service also includes data loan features through the Mobile Center.

For Globe Prepaid, Postpaid, and Platinum subscribers, the company said it continues to offer emergency loan services, roaming assistance, and rewards redemption options for essentials such as food and fuel.

Meanwhile, Globe At Home launched initiatives linking internet connectivity with digital financial services through GFiber Prepaid and GCash in selected public markets, enabling vendors and consumers to access WiFi and digital payment services.

Household offerings

The company also expanded household offerings that combine broadband connectivity, rewards programs, and energy-related solutions.

As part of its digital safety initiatives, Globe introduced GoSafe, a campaign focused on site-blocking, content filtering, and online safety education.

For enterprise clients, Globe launched Google Gemini Enterprise for Customer Experience, an AI-powered customer engagement solution.

Selected GFiber plans now also include vulnerability assessment scans aimed at improving cybersecurity for businesses in sectors such as e-commerce, healthcare, and finance.

“Connectivity today is no longer just about access, it is about making people feel supported, and about building meaningful connections that strengthen lives,” said KD Dizon, chief marketing officer of Globe Enterprise, in a statement. / KOC