Telco firm backs EO on government data security

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom backed President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr.’s Executive Order (EO) No. 119, saying the measure provides government agencies and their technology partners with a clearer framework for adopting cloud services while ensuring highly sensitive state data remains within Philippine jurisdiction.

Signed on July 13, the executive order establishes an updated system for classifying government data and requires top secret and secret government information to remain in the Philippines. It also sets security safeguards for the use of cloud technologies for other classifications of government data.

In a statement, Globe said the policy balances digital transformation with stronger cybersecurity as more government services move online.

“Executive Order No. 119 is a significant milestone in the country’s digital transformation journey. It provides a clear, risk-based framework that protects our most sensitive government information while allowing agencies to continue harnessing modern digital technologies responsibly,” Globe General Counsel Vicente Froilan Castelo said.

The company said governments worldwide are expanding the use of cloud computing and artificial intelligence in public services, making stronger governance over government data

increasingly important amid rising cyber threats.

According to Globe, EO 119 establishes clear data classifications, residency requirements, and security controls that will help government agencies and their private-sector partners securely adopt cloud technologies while protecting information critical to national security.

“Digital transformation succeeds only when people trust that government systems are secure,” Globe president and chief executive officer Carl Cruz said.

“The executive order strengthens that trust, ensuring sensitive government information receives the highest level of protection while allowing

agencies to modernize responsibly. This is an important pillar on the road to becoming a digital nation,” he added.

Globe said the Philippines joins countries such as Australia, Singapore, India and members of the European Union in adopting governance frameworks that balance innovation with stronger cybersecurity and data protection.

The company also reaffirmed its commitment to supporting the government’s digital transformation through secure connectivity, cloud services, cybersecurity solutions and digital infrastructure that comply with Philippine regulations and globally recognized security standards./ KOC