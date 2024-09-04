Telco firm boosts Liloan’s digital connectivity

GLOBE has installed four new cell towers in Liloan, Cebu, improving connectivity and digital access for local communities.

This development is seen to benefit residents in the coastal town, particularly in Barangay Tayud, a remote industrial area that hosts two of these towers. The other facilities are located in Barangays San Vicente and Yati.

Globe, in a statement, said that with the additional network infrastructure, locals can explore more remote work, engage in online learning and embark on e-commerce ventures through social media and other digital platforms.

Businesses can also employ digital solutions to increase productivity and operational efficiency, it added.

“We are unwavering in our commitment to expanding our network to ensure that more Filipinos have access to reliable and fast internet, no matter where they are,” said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president and head of Network Planning and Engineering.

“This initiative is set to uplift people’s quality of life, bolster local businesses and drive economic growth in Liloan,” he added.

Barangay Tayud, a hub for Liloan’s shipyards and shipbuilding activities, is said to benefit from this upgrade. Being distant from the town center, the activation of the two towers will help close the digital gap for its 22,000 residents.

In Barangay San Vicente, the new tower benefits nearly 13,000 residents, while the tower in Barangay Yati provides improved connectivity to 37,000 residents. / KOC