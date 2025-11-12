Telco firm defends stance on IRR, warns of risks to infrastructure investment

PLDT Inc. on Tuesday, Nov. 11, 2025, voiced concerns over the implementing rules of the Konektadong Pinoy Bill, warning the policy could discourage infrastructure investment and undermine existing operators.

Chairman Manuel V. Pangilinan said the bill’s intent — to provide cheaper internet and promote rural connectivity — may not materialize if new entrants are allowed access to existing networks without building the-

ir own, saying: “If they simply use our infrastructure, which some claim is already inadequate, how does that improve service?”

“Free riders”

He noted that, unlike the 1990s-era telecom liberalization that required investment commitments from new players, the new rules may allow “free riders” who don’t contribute to network development.

“We can sell wholesale capacity voluntarily, but most of our network is built for our subscribers,” he added. “Our concern is this could hurt service quality and disincentivize further investment.”

Pangilinan emphasized that PLDT remains open to collaboration but wants a regulatory environment that “balances access with accountability.” / KOC