Telco firm expands digital, mobility partnerships

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom Inc. is expanding its digital and mobility partnerships as it seeks to broaden the services tied to its telecommunications business.

The company said its latest initiatives include partnerships with short-form entertainment platform ReelShort, fitness platform Strava and Meta AI, as well as new roaming and home Internet offerings.

Globe also introduced Globe Circle, a program covering customers who subscribe to both its mobile and home connectivity services. The program is designed to provide additional benefits and rewards across the company’s mobile and broadband businesses.

The telecommunications firm is also entering the electric mobility space through Green GSM, an all-electric ride-hailing service using VinFast electric vehicles. The initiative provides an additional mobility service while creating opportunities for drivers to use electric vehicles.

Globe said the initiatives form part of its broader “Blueprint by Globe” program, which examines how the company can expand the use of its connectivity infrastructure and digital services.

Globe chief marketing officer KD Dizon said the company is working to improve the systems and applications used by customers and make its services more reliable.

Globe’s annual customer event, GDay 2026, will also return as part of the company’s customer engagement activities. / KOC