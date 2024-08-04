Telco firms builds new towers in tourist hotspots

GLOBE is enhancing connectivity across Cebu’s travel hotspots to draw more tourists and businesses in these areas.

The new cell towers are positioned in strategic locations, including Brgy. Cantabaco in Toledo City, Brgy. Esperanza in Poro, Brgy. Maya in Daanbantayan, Brgy. Tabagak in Madridejos and Brgy. Linao in Talisay City.

Joel Agustin, Globe’s senior vice president, said Globe is dedicated to bridging the digital divide and providing top-notch connectivity across the country, ensuring communities have access to modern digital infrastructure and growth opportunities.

“By improving internet access in Cebu’s key tourist areas, we’re not only enhancing the experience for visitors but also opening up new opportunities for local communities,” he said.

Some 10,000 residents are expected to benefit from the new cell tower in Brgy. Cantabaco, Toledo City. Over 3,400 residents, on the other hand, will also experience better internet access in Brgy. Esperanza, Poro, which is known as the gateway to the Camotes Islands.

Better internet connectivity is also expected in tourist attractions such as Lucky Farm Aloguinsan Mj, Lola Hermenia’s Place, Maktang Beach, Buho Rock Resort and Tangub Cave.

With the new tower in Brgy. Maya, Daanbantayan tourists can effortlessly share their beach photos and diving adventures online. Local fishermen and farmers, as well as the barangay’s 10,000 residents, also benefit from better access to information and services.

In Madridejos, the new tower in Brgy. Tabagak will serve over 2,000 residents, primarily supporting the local fishing industry.

Nearly 10,000 residents will also enjoy improved connectivity in Brgy. Linao, Talisay City. The enhanced network caters to the city’s expanding residential areas, trading centers, and various tourist attractions, including hotels, recreational centers and food establishments.

Earlier, Globe announced it is rolling out six new cell towers in Lapu-Lapu City. / KOC