Telco logs 26% more theft cases in network facilities

AYALA-LED Globe has emphasized the critical need for increased vigilance and strengthened collaboration among all stakeholders in response to the 26 percent surge in theft cases within its network facilities nationwide last year.

Globe said incidents of pilferage, including the theft of cable lines, batteries, and other electronics, rose from 3,069 in 2022 to 3,887 in 2023.

Criminals continue to target valuable network assets despite Globe’s sustained crackdown alongside law enforcement authorities, the company said in a statement.

These incidents led to 1,153 service outages in affected communities.

“When our network facilities are compromised, it disrupts essential connectivity that people heavily rely on for day-to-day activities at work and in school, and for critical tasks such as emergency response. Every outage caused by pilferage impacts not just the business but, more so, our customers,” said Joel Agustin, senior vice president and head of Network Planning and Engineering at Globe.

Out of the total, Metro Manila logged the highest number of cases at 2,441, accounting for 62.8 percent. Mindanao had 510 cases, Visayas with 472, Northern Luzon with 379, and Southern Luzon with 85.

Protection strategies

To address the escalating security concerns, Globe continues to strengthen its asset protection strategies. The company actively encourages local government units to undertake random inspections to bolster the security of telecommunications equipment.

Globe also called on the public to exercise greater vigilance and alert the company and authorities about suspicious activities linked to battery theft and other forms of pilferage.

The company reminded the public that buying or selling stolen property carries significant legal penalties, including potential fines and imprisonment.

Globe said reports may be sent to the Globe Security Command at 09176888545, the Philippine National Police via their 24/7 helpline 16677, or the nearest police station.