Telco pushes disaster-resilient telecommunication framework

AYALA-BACKED Globe Telecom Inc. is pushing for a national utility resiliency program that would prioritize the restoration of telecommunications services alongside electricity following natural disasters, citing the growing importance of connectivity in emergency response and economic recovery.

The company is urging the government to establish a framework that would enable local government units (LGUs) and national government agencies to coordinate the immediate restoration of power and telecommunications infrastructure in disaster-hit areas.

“We are pushing for a national utility resiliency program, wherein power and telecommunications shall be considered as a priority in times of recovery during disasters,” said Atty. Froilan Castelo, Globe general counsel, during the company’s third-quarter earnings briefing Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2026.

The proposed framework would bring together LGUs and national government agencies to facilitate faster restoration of essential services following typhoons and other calamities.

Castelo said telecommunications should be given equal priority with electricity, as connectivity has become essential to communities, particularly during emergencies.

Disruptions to telecommunications infrastructure can hamper access to emergency information, coordination among responders and communication among affected residents, while also affecting businesses and economic activity.

The proposal comes as the Philippines continues to face recurring weather disturbances and other natural hazards that can damage telecommunications facilities and disrupt connectivity.

Meanwhile, Globe is investing in additional international network infrastructure to improve service reliability amid recurring submarine cable disruptions.

The company is expanding its international connectivity through three submarine cable systems: the Asia Link Cable, Asia United Gateway East and another international cable system.

These investments are expected to provide additional capacity and alternative transmission routes, helping maintain connectivity when existing submarine cables are damaged or disrupted.

The Asia Link Cable is targeted for completion in 2027, coinciding with the inauguration of Globe’s fifth international cable landing station in Luna, La Union. The other two systems are expected to become operational in 2028 and 2029, respectively.

Globe said the investments would also support growing demand for cloud computing, artificial intelligence and other data-intensive services.

The company has also continued expanding its domestic network, deploying more than 1,480 new 5G sites and at least 129,000 fiber lines in the first nine months of 2026.

Globe Telecom Inc. reported a 3.5 percent increase in third-quarter attributable net income to P5.44 billion from P5.25 billion a year earlier, as higher revenues and gains from asset disposals offset rising expenses.

Gross revenues grew 5.2 percent to P46.68 billion, while gross expenses increased 7.7 percent to P43.31 billion.

For the first nine months, however, net income declined 6.9 percent to P16.47 billion, despite a 5.9 percent increase in gross revenues to P139.34 billion.

Growth was driven by mobile, home broadband and corporate data services, with mobile data revenues rising 10 percent to P81.22 billion and accounting for 89 percent of mobile service revenues. / KOC