Telco secures P10B loan

AYALA-LED Globe Telecom secured a P10-billion term loan from Land Bank of the Philippines to partially finance capital expenditures, refinance debt and meet general corporate funding needs.

The listed telecommunications firm maintained its 2026 cash capital expenditure guidance of below $1 billion as it continues investing in network infrastructure to support rising digital demand.

In the first quarter, Globe spent P12.7 billion on capital expenditures, up 51 percent from a year earlier, with 91 percent allocated to data-related projects.

Capital spending accounted for 30 percent of service revenues during the period, supporting network upgrades while maintaining healthy cash flow and a prudent financial position. / KOC