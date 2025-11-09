Telcom offers free calls, charging, wifi sites in Tino-hit areas

GLOBE continues to deliver critical support to communities affected by typhoon Tino, with accelerated restoration efforts across the Visayas and Mindanao. The company has deployed technical teams, activated Libreng Tawag, Libreng Charging and Libreng Wifi (LTLCLW) stations and is preparing for wider relief operations in severely impacted areas.

Globe services have now been fully restored in Palawan, while network restoration in the Visayas has reached 97.5 percent. Reports show full network restoration in the provinces of Aklan, Antique, Biliran, Bohol, Capiz, Eastern Samar, Guimaras, Northern Samar, Siquijor, Negros Oriental and Iloilo. Globe teams remain deployed across remaining sites to ensure full connectivity is restored as quickly as possible.

In partnership with Ayala Foundation Inc. (AFI) through Brigadang Ayala, Globe continues to extend relief assistance to communities affected by typhoon Tino. Previously, a total of 1,000 food packs were distributed to Barangay Dumlog in Talisay City and Barangay Bonbon in Cebu City. A second batch of aid was also deployed in Negros Occidental, with 400 food packs distributed in Isabela and 600 in Binalbagan. Globe remains in coordination with local governments to reach more affected families across the Visayas and Mindanao. / PR