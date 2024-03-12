Telecom firm empowers local festivals with high-speed internet for global reach

FIBER broadband and technology provider Converge has pledged to help promote the country’s festivals to the global stage by making sure towns are powered up with high-speed and reliable internet.

The company said these occasions should be accessible to global audiences to attract foreign tourists to pay a visit and immerse themselves in the country’s unique culture.

“For our country to effectively present its rich cultures and traditions, a fast and stable internet connection is essential, especially in celebrating our enormous festivals. This will allow more people to enjoy the festivities, on-ground and online. Converge strives to bring these traditional celebrations to the next level to make the experience for both Filipinos and tourists joyful and memorable,” said Converge chief commercial officer Benjamin Azada.

In January this year, the company spiced up Sinulog sa Sugbo by fiber-powering Cebu-based news outlets during their coverage of the province’s biggest and most popular festival. Among those that experienced the capabilities of a high-speed broadband connection was the Cebu City Public Information Office (PIO), which also delivered extensive coverage of the whole revelry.

“We can now capture and broadcast live events in real time, reaching audiences all around the world. These technological advancements have revolutionized the way we consume and share our content,” said Estala Grace Rosit, Cebu City PIO officer.

After Sinulog, Converge also powered up Chinese New Year coverage in Manila, allowing the Manila PIO to flawlessly stream its Chinese New Year countdown on Facebook, welcoming the Year of the Wood Dragon without a hitch.

Converge also took part in the famed month-long annual flower festival in Baguio City, the Panagbenga Festival. / KOC