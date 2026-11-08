Tell it to SunStar: 172K laptops barely make a dent

By Rep. Antonio Tinio

ACT Teachers Party-list

The Department of Education’s (DepEd) latest laptop deal with Apple, with 172,654 MacBook Neo units earmarked for public school teachers and administrative personnel, falls far short of meeting the digital needs of the entire education workforce.

Even combined with laptops already under contract, this procurement will serve only a fraction of our nearly 900,000 public school teachers. The overwhelming majority will still be left to provide for themselves. We understand the urgency of arming our educators with dependable digital tools, but DepEd has no business touting this deal as if it delivers on its long-standing promise of a laptop for every teacher.

The persistent gap in government provision has forced educators to shoulder costs that are not theirs to bear. Generation after generation of teachers and education support personnel have dipped into their own pockets for work tools that the state is obligated to supply. Countless others have taken out loans simply to acquire laptops for lesson preparation, report submission, online teaching, communication with students, and the ever-expanding demands of their profession. The bitter irony is that our educators are effectively bankrolling the government’s own neglect. It is an outright injustice: workers already surviving on meager salaries, drowning in paperwork, and shortchanged on benefits are being pushed further into debt just to be able to work.

The DepEd and the Marcos Jr. administration should not get ahead of themselves with self-congratulations, given the government’s dismal history of botched and delayed deliveries of education resources. Teachers who were earlier promised laptops ended up with nothing more than lapel microphones. There have been previous scandals involving overpriced and obsolete units, as well as devices that ended up idle in warehouses and storage rooms—gathering dust instead of reaching classrooms.

DepEd must guarantee that these newly procured units are fairly priced, in working condition, built to last, and truly responsive to what teachers and administrative personnel actually need on the job. Just as important, the department must deliver sustained, accessible, and comprehensive training so that our educators can put these devices to full use in lesson planning, classroom instruction, research, and administrative tasks—backed by dependable technical support and maintenance.

There should be adequate and continuing budget allocations to cover not only laptops for every teacher, but also the accompanying equipment, internet connectivity, software, and other essentials.

No school should have to resort to lotteries or contest-style distribution just to decide which of its workers get the tools of their trade. These are necessities, not prizes. Our demand stands: a laptop for every teacher, and public funds that genuinely reach our schools and education workers.