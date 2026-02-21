Tell it to SunStar: 3 reasons to join the Edsa 40th anniversary celebration

There are three reasons why every Cebuano should join the celebration of the 40th anniversary of Edsa:

First, Edsa is part of our moral identity as a people.

Edsa was not just a political event—it was a moral stand. It showed the world that Filipinos, guided by conscience, prayer, and unity, could reject dictatorship, corruption, and abuse of power without violence.

For Cebuanos, joining this anniversary is a way of saying: we still believe that what is right is worth standing for. We still believe that truth matters, integrity matters, and the dignity of every person matters.

To remember Edsa is to remember who we are—and who we want to remain as a people.

Second, our freedom is still being tested today.

Forty years after Edsa, corruption and abuse of power remain real. Poverty persists. Trust in institutions is fragile. These realities remind us that freedom is not automatic.

Edsa was not the end of the struggle—it was the beginning of a responsibility.

By joining this celebration, Cebuanos declare that we refuse to be indifferent, silent, or resigned. We affirm that democracy must be protected, renewed, and lived daily—in governance, in communities, and in our personal choices.

And third, the next generation is watching us.

Our children and young people are learning from what we choose to remember—or forget.

If we do not show them that Edsa still matters, they may grow up thinking that corruption is normal, that abuse of power is acceptable, and that silence is safer than courage.

By joining the celebration of the 40th Anniversary of Edsa, we teach the next generation that freedom has a price, that values must be defended, and that ordinary people—when united—can shape the future of our nation.

To join Edsa is to choose memory over forgetfulness, courage over indifference, and hope over cynicism.

Daghang salamat, and let us stand together—for our nation, for our children, and for the future we still believe is possible.

See you on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at 1:45 p.m. at the Basilica Minore del Santo Niño in Cebu.

By Archbishop Alberto S. Uy, DD Archdiocese of Cebu