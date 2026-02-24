Tell it to SunStar: 40th Anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution

By Trillion Peso March Movement

The 40th anniversary of the Edsa People Power Revolution and the third installment of the Trillion Peso March will bring together Church leaders, Edsa veterans, civil society organizations, social movements and youth groups on Wednesday, Feb. 25, 2026, at the People Power Monument in Quezon City.

Trillion Peso March Part 3: Tayo ang People Power Laban sa Korapsyon at Dinastiya Noon, Ngayon, Bukas is organized by the Buhay ang People Power Campaign Network and the Simbahan at Komunidad Laban sa Katiwalian, with support from Caritas Philippines.

The event has three pillars to celebrate the past, act in the present and work towards a future where people power is fully realized:

• Noon: Finding inspiration in the victory of 1986 while acknowledging the return of many social ills that existed during that time.

• Ngayon: Assessing the status of current anti-corruption efforts and committing to being part of the solution.

• Bukas: Aspiring for a country that is free of corruption, abuses and dynastic rule.

Among those confirmed to attend are Cardinal Pablo Virgilio David; economist and Edsa veteran Winnie Monsod; former public officials Edwin Lacierda, Barry Gutierrez, Cielo Magno and Ronald Llamas; youth leaders Khylla Meneses of Youth Against Kurakot and Jeriel Francia of the Samahan ng mga Kabataang Lumalaban; student leaders from various schools; and Kiko Aquino Dee, grandson of democracy icons, Ninoy and Cory Aquino.

At 2 p.m. along White Plains Ave., Edsa veterans and a youth contingent from the Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines, university students and parish social action centers will meet in a symbolic salubungan — a powerful image of past and future standing together as one people for the nation’s future.

Trillion Peso March Part 3/ Tayo Ang People Power Laban sa Korapsyon at Dinastiya calls for the following:

• People power, not dynastic power through the passage of the Anti-Dynasty Law, the Party-List Reform Law, and other systemic reforms

• Prosecution of all those responsible for the flood control scandal

• Passage of the Independent People’s Commission and the Independent Commission against Infrastructure Corruption bills

• Recovery of ill-gotten wealth from all plunderers, including the Marcos family

• Justice for past and present human rights abuses, including the formation of a truth commission and reparations for victims of extrajudicial killings under the Duterte administration;

• And a firm defense of historical truth against revisionism, particularly concerning the martial law years.

Activities on Feb. 25 will begin with a Prayer March from the Edsa Shrine at 8:30 a.m., culminating in a Panata ng Mamamayan at the People Power Monument at 10 a.m. Booths at the People Power Monument will open at 11 a.m., followed by a pre-program at 1 p.m.

The main program, hosted by social media personalities Gabe Pineda and Janina Vela, will start at 3 p.m. It will bring together Filipinos across sectors in a collective stand for accountability, reform and a future shaped by the sovereign will of the people.