On March 29, 2026, the direct air route between Quanzhou, Fujian Province, and the beautiful “Queen City of the South,” Cebu, will be officially restored. First launched in 2017, its return is not merely the opening of a flight path — it is the rekindling of an ancient friendship and a fresh window of opportunity for our peoples.

Quanzhou is a United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (Unesco) World Heritage Site and a city of remarkable vitality. As the starting point of the Maritime Silk Road, it was once described by Marco Polo as one of the largest ports in the world. Today, Quanzhou is not just about history. As the cradle of the “Jinjiang Experience,” it embodies the dynamism of China’s private economy — from leading global sports brands to intelligent manufacturing and green industries. For visitors and investors alike, Quanzhou and its surrounding areas offer a wealth of attractions: the exquisite craftsmanship of Dehua ceramics, the world-famous Anxi Tieguanyin tea and the charming coastal scenery of Xiamen just a short drive away. With convenient high-speed rail and road networks, travelers can easily explore other popular destinations such as Fuzhou, Zhangzhou and the Unesco-listed Tulou earthen buildings in one seamless journey. For any visitor from Cebu, this region offers a unique blend of ancient heritage, modern dynamism, and unparalleled convenience.

The bond between Quanzhou and Cebu runs deep, rooted in centuries of shared history. A thousand years ago, Cebu was one of the first destinations for overseas Chinese from Quanzhou. Today, many Cebuanos and Visayans trace their ancestry to this very region. Moreover, Fujian and Cebu have long been sister provinces, while Xiamen and Cebu are sister cities — relationships that have fostered deep and lasting friendship between our peoples. These forebears built bridges of understanding through hard work and mutual respect, contributing immensely to the local economy and society. Our connection is not just one of geography but of kinship.

The restoration of this direct flight — the only non-stop link between Fujian and Cebu — will bring tangible benefits to Cebu and the wider Philippines. With a flight time of only about three hours, we are effectively shortening the distance between our two dynamic regions. For Cebu’s tourism industry, this means easier access for Chinese tourists eager to explore Cebu and the Visayas. For local businesses, it opens up faster channels for trade and investment, allowing for more efficient connections with the vast Chinese market and the manufacturing powerhouse of Fujian. Furthermore, it facilitates educational exchanges and strengthens the human bonds between our peoples.

As a Chinese diplomat, I am filled with joy to witness this development. However, I am also aware that at times, there are voices that seek to sow discord between our nations. The history between China and the Philippines has been one of friendly coexistence for over a thousand years. Let us not allow the actions of a few to poison the well of our friendship. I invite our friends in Cebu to visit Quanzhou — to walk on the ancient Luoyang Bridge, to taste our delicacies and to feel the warmth of our people. Likewise, I encourage our Chinese citizens to come to Cebu to experience your hospitality and beauty.

May the skies between Quanzhou and Cebu always be filled with flights of friendship. Let us work together to protect our hard-earned friendship and build a future of shared prosperity.