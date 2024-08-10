Tell it to SunStar: A call for caution in covering private family matters

By The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines

The National Union of Journalists of the Philippines (NUJP) cautions news organizations against reporting on private matters concerning the Filipino athletes who competed or are competing in the 2024 Paris Olympics, and their families and loved ones.

The inordinate media attention on the conflict within gymnast Carlos Yulo’s family serves no useful purpose for the public and has only detracted from the honor and glory he has brought our nation by winning two gold medals in Paris, along with boxers Aira Villegas and Nesthy Petecio who have each won bronze.

As University of the Philippines journalism professor Danilo Arao told NewsWatch Plus, the reporting on the Yulos’ affairs is a “disservice to journalism because it does not help in the shaping of public opinion.”

“It only promotes voyeurism and trivialization of what should be a historic achievement in the 2024 Paris Olympics,” Arao said.

Guided by the NUJP’s Ethical Guide for Filipino Journalists, the NUJP advises against any reporting on sensitive family matters that is repetitive, sensationalist and exploitative of the struggles endured by our athletes, including the greatest Olympian the Philippines has produced to date.