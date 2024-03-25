Tell it to SunStar: A call for reflection, repentance and renewal

As the Philippines enters the holy season of Lent, we at Caritas Philippines, the social action arm of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines (CBCP), urge Filipinos to embark on a journey of reflection, repentance and renewal.

This Lent, we invite our fellow Filipinos to look inward and examine their lives. Let us identify areas where we can grow closer to God and strengthen our relationships with our neighbors.

We want to emphasize the importance of Alay Kapwa, a Filipino value that translates to offering oneself to others. Alay Kapwa is not just about acts of charity. It’s about recognizing the interconnectedness of our lives. When we help those in need, we contribute to improving our entire community.

We encourage Filipinos to consider how they can embody Alay Kapwa during Lent. This could be extending a helping hand to a struggling family, volunteering time to a local charity, or simply practicing patience and understanding with those around. Every act of compassion, no matter how small, contributes to a more just and loving society.

Beyond personal reflection and acts of charity, we also call for prayer for the nation. As we reflect and repent, let us also pray for the good of our country. Let us petition God for wisdom and guidance for our leaders, peace and unity in our communities, and strength and resilience in the face of challenges.

We urge Filipinos to live the Gospel message not just through prayer, but also through concrete actions. Through Alay Kapwa, let us reflect, repent, and renew ourselves and

our nation.