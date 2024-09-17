Tell it to SunStar: A call for teachers’ wellness

The adage “Teachers are the unsung heroes” seems more relevant than ever as we celebrate World Teachers’ Month and National Wellness Month this September. Although teachers have long been responsible for forming the next generation’s minds, hearts, and hands, their difficulties have only become more pronounced given the present dispensation. Their already heavy workloads have been exacerbated by the disruptive demands of the “new normal,” the worsening learning crisis, and the growing need for creative and tech-assisted teaching strategies. More than ever, we must pay attention to their well-being — an indispensable component of the educational system that has sometimes been neglected.

While the pandemic mandated a sudden shift to adaptive learning, which came with difficulties, the post-pandemic era has highlighted even more intricate problems. Teachers discovered they were overwhelmed with newly imposed administrative chores and had to rapidly adjust to digital classrooms, hybrid learning environments, and more as schools simultaneously catch up and charge forward. Many teachers today struggle constantly to innovate against a disrupted education system stretched thin on resources, mismanaged, and underfunded. Although the worldwide health crisis has passed, it is clear that the stresses it generated have not been sufficiently addressed and have worsened. Thus, teachers are under increasing weight of expectations.

Large class counts, limited resources, and a worsening learning crisis already taxed the educational system before the global outbreak. Now, calls for innovation in the classroom have only grown more intense, severely backbreaking an already precarious system. Teachers are expected to manage a landslide of administrative tasks while bridging knowledge and skills gaps, integrating new technologies, and using progressive teaching strategies. Teacher burnout has skyrocketed due to these pressures; many feel overwhelmed, anxious, and tired from the often exacerbating obligations placed on them.

The fundamental problem is the growing discrepancy between the support tools accessible to teachers and their expected performance. A RAND Corp. study indicates that 84 percent of teachers felt their employment was much more stressful during the pandemic, and the situation has only worsened twofold with their return to the now-blended classroom. Teachers are expected to fulfill various roles—from counselors and administrators to educators and digital experts—without enough time or tools to handle these duties. Many teachers find little time to take care of their own well-being under the pressure to balance these obligations.

This load affects not only teachers but also the standard of instruction. Teachers who battle mental and physical health problems, including burnout, anxiety, or depression, are less likely to interact with their students in a way that results in engaged classrooms and lower learning outcomes. Student success and teacher well-being are clearly connected: when teachers are underfunded and undersupported, it directly affects the quality of education students get. Not only is it fair, but supporting teachers is vital for our overall educational system going forward.

Despite the growing demands they face, many teachers quietly endure their struggles, fearing that discussing their health, particularly mental well-being, might be seen as a sign of weakness or incompetence. This quiet culture has to evolve. Schools should empower and enable teachers to care for their psychological wellness without concern about criticism or stigma. Everyone has to understand that self-care is not selfish—it is vital—drawing on ideas of self-awareness and caring for the whole person. Teachers can only keep giving their students the education they are due by looking after their own psycho-emotional and physical health.

Encouraging open and safe communication about mental health is one of the most important things schools can do. Professionals such as Darcy Gruttadaro of the American Psychiatric Association Foundation stress the need to establish settings where teachers may talk about their mental health issues free from concern about consequences or criticism. Schools too often rely on “toxic positivity” or superficial wellness programs to address teacher stress. Teachers truly need genuine empathy, active listening, and a well-structured support system that acknowledges and effectively addresses the real challenges they face.

Still, emotional support by itself is insufficient. Teacher stress has to be lowered by structural and pragmatic adjustments. Schools must rethink workloads and lower class numbers and give teachers enough time to prepare and plan. Although urging educators to “take care of themselves” is well-intentioned, such advice is useless if the structural causes of stress—overwhelming paperwork, limited resources, and unrealistic expectations—remain unaddressed. Teachers and students, by extension, will continue to suffer from burnout without these vital changes.

Teacher well-being is a pressing concern right now that needs focus. The health and well-being of our teachers, the cornerstone of our educational system, will shape the future trajectory of the nation’s education. Our dear teachers deserve more than just thanks. They need real, physical support—that which addresses their overall health, lessens their workload, and creates a safe, sustainable workplace where they may flourish. After all, every student’s future depends on every teacher’s wellness.