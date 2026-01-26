Tell it to SunStar: A continuation of Marcosian legacy

By Kej Andres, national chairman of Student Christian Movement of the Philippines

As the national chairman of the Student Christian Movement of the Philippines, I stand firm in our struggle against “lawfare” — the blatant weaponization of laws against human rights workers and those who dare to care for the marginalized.

The recent guilty conviction of our fellow church worker, Marielle Domequil of the Rural Missionaries of the Philippines, and journalist Frenchie Mae Cumpio, is a heartbreaking revelation of this systemic attack. While we feel a sense of vindication that the court finally acquitted them yesterday on the trumped-up charges of illegal possession of firearms and explosives, their conviction for “terrorism financing” proves that the state is not done with its persecution.

I believe the recent acquittal of our alumna and senior friend, Amanda Echanis, should have served as a precedent. Her freedom on Jan. 14, 2026, was a victory that affirmed a simple truth: activism is not terrorism. Yet, the weaponization of laws continues to serve as a deterrent to our prophetic mission to serve the “least, lost and the last.” This nefarious scheme, which worsened under the previous Duterte administration, continues to haunt us under the current Marcos Jr. regime.

For me, Marielle and Frenchie are harbingers of truth in a country drowning in fake news — a country where the struggles of the impoverished countryside, plagued by feudalism and militarization, are often ignored by the media. Their continued detention is a continuation of a “Marcosian legacy” designed to silence both the truth and its messengers.

The statistics are staggering. As of late 2025, there are 696 political prisoners in this country, with 163 arrested under this current administration alone. These are not just numbers; they represent stifled missionary work and lives interrupted. The “Calvary” experienced by Amanda and the decision against Marielle remind us of a de facto martial law in the provinces, creating a “chilling effect” meant to paralyze us with fear.

Despite this, we continue to storm the heavens with our prayers and our convictions. We stand with Marielle, Frenchie and all political prisoners. This journey is not just about civil liberties; it is about our freedom to offer our God-given talents in the service of the oppressed, who are the genuine image of Christ in modern times.

I call on all Filipinos to join us in demanding the release of all political prisoners and an end to state fascism. We must oppose the funding of agencies like the NTF-Elcac (National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict), which — with its P8 billion budget for 2026 — uses the people’s taxes to fuel red-tagging and suppression.

We must campaign until they are all free. Ultimately, the truth shall set them free, allowing them to return to the communities they serve. We will not be silenced.