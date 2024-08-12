Tell it to SunStar: A counterproductive decision

Traffic congestion has become a pervasive issue in major urban centers, including Cebu City. This persistent problem results in significant time wastage, fuel consumption, and economic losses. Intersections are notorious hotspots for traffic buildup, and their proliferation often exacerbates the situation.

South Road Properties (SRP) was designed with minimal intersections to optimize traffic flow. However, the recent decision to open an intersection at El Pardo Street and Il Corso is counterintuitive to this principle. This new junction, complete with traffic lights, has introduced unnecessary congestion to an area previously characterized by smooth traffic movement.

While the intention may have been to improve accessibility, the creation of this intersection has actually hindered traffic flow. Vehicles from El Pardo St. are permitted to turn left or go straight towards Il Corso Mall, but those coming from Cebu City are prohibited from making a U-turn. This forced detour through the Il Corso Rotunda significantly increases travel time and contributes to traffic gridlock.

A more practical and efficient solution would be to utilize the existing U-turn slot under the Talisay Bridge, located approximately 600 meters away. This infrastructure already exists and can accommodate U-turns safely without disrupting traffic on El Pardo St. and Il Corso. By directing vehicles to use this U-turn slot, the City can alleviate congestion and improve overall traffic flow in the area.

It is imperative that the City Government reconsider its decision to open the El Pardo-Il Corso intersection and instead focus on optimizing the use of existing infrastructure to address the city’s traffic woes.