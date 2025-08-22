Tell it to SunStar: A decaying debate culture

Why do we see so few passionate debates between differing opinions? This is not diversity, but simplicity. This is not democracy, but a safe space for uncontroversial ideologues. There is a dangerous misconception: That democracy is consensus.

Harmony as the highest good is psychologically understandable, but politically fatal. Democracies thrive not on harmony, but on conflict. Conflict forces us to endure contradictions and questions our own certainties.

Even great thinkers like Voltaire knew: “Conflict is not flaw, but a sign of intellectual vitality.” Hannah Arendt wrote: “Freedom is the right to tell others what they don’t want to hear.” Because those who believe they can’t express their opinion remain silent.

Debating must become a school subject.

In a patriarchal environment, or religion bound by dogma, where independence, critical thinking and questioning is discouraged, no intellectual diversity can flourish.

The answer must be debate—real, tough, sometimes uncomfortable debate. People with different viewpoints must meet each other, not remain in echo chambers where there is only applause.

The media must set an example every day. Schools must encourage critical thinking and make debating a compulsory subject. Debating clubs should become a central space for young people’s leisure activities.

Controversial and contentious debates must not get derogatory labels, but rather distinctions—proof that someone is willing to face open, civilized conflicts. No nation can thrive without critical thinking, a hunger for knowledge, bold innovation and start-up culture.

As Albert Einstein reminded us: “Never stop asking questions.”