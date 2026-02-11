Tell it to SunStar: A fatal lesson in irresponsibility

By Kevin Kane

THE SunStar report of Wednesday, Feb. 11, 2026, on the fatal hit-and-run along Paseo Saturnino Road in Banilad should shock any society that still claims to value human life. The widely circulated video leaves little room for doubt: a 21-year-old man, visibly drunk and barely able to walk, nevertheless chose to get behind the wheel of a car. Moments later, he struck a pedestrian and injured him deadly.

Instead of stopping to render assistance to the gravely injured victim, the driver fled the scene. This single act reveals more than recklessness; it exposes a profound absence of character and responsibility.

Equally troubling is how little attention this act of deadly irresponsibility has received. A life was lost, yet the incident is treated almost as routine traffic jam. The victim was a very promising, no-nonsense, hands-on young entrepreneur. It is both heartbreaking and infuriating that his young life ended in such a senseless and preventable way.

The full force of law must now be applied without hesitation or privilege. Justice delayed or diluted would send a dangerous message: that drunken violence behind wheels can be excused, minimized, or worst forgotten.

But this tragedy also points to a deeper failure, laws alone are not enough if they are not enforced. Authorities must move beyond statements of concern and demonstrate that accountability is not optional.

Equally important is making young people understand a simple truth: every action has consequences and responsibility cannot be escaped. Running away from one's own wrongdoing is not just criminal -- it is a sign of moral collapse. A society that tolerates such behavior is a society in decay.