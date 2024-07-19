Tell it to SunStar: A just peace is imperative

On Monday, July 22, 2024, President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr. will deliver his third State of the Nation Address (Sona).

As leaders who believe that a just peace is imperative for a better state of the nation, we call on the President in his Sona to make a clear and unqualified commitment to pursuing a peaceful, negotiated solution to the long-running armed conflict that has claimed the lives of thousands of Filipinos from both sides.

We had welcomed the joint statement of the Philippine Government and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP) last Nov. 23. That statement generated much hope and optimism among peace advocates and those most affected adversely by the ongoing armed conflict such as the rural poor and indigenous peoples’ communities.

Unfortunately, since then we have not heard any positive development, especially prospects for the resumption of the formal peace negotiations. We are concerned that this silence indicates a return to the policy of all-out war by the government, aimed at crushing the revolutionary movement using the armed might of the state.

Indeed, in the wake of this policy, grievous violations of human rights and international humanitarian law are the undeniable and unacceptable consequences. We underscore the folly of prioritizing government financial and other resources for this all-out war policy over providing for basic social services such as health, education, affordable housing and economic development programs that address the plight of the poor and disadvantaged. This can only lead to exacerbating the roots of armed conflict.

We are also alarmed that this militarist policy extends to civil society in its legitimate role to critique government policies and rightfully advocate for reforms.

Thus, we denounce the use of red-tagging, the filing of unwarranted criminal cases including charges of “terrorism” and “financing terrorism” and other forms of political harassment against cause-oriented groups and activists, development workers, human rights defenders as well as journalists.

The military claims that the Communist Party of the Philippines-New People’s Army’s remaining armed force has been significantly reduced and are bound for defeat. Nonetheless, history shows that armed conflict —rooted in widening socioeconomic and political disparities — persists precisely because those conditions lead to social unrest and lends credence and justness to the revolutionary cause.

In the light of heightening rivalry and tension between big powers especially in the Asia-Pacific region, we believe it is high time to pursue all avenues, especially peaceful ones, to address and bring to a negotiated solution the ongoing armed conflict, so that we can unite our people and muster our resources towards forging an independent and peaceful foreign policy. We reiterate our urgent call for the resumption of formal peace negotiations between the government and the NDFP without preconditions, on the basis of previously inked bilateral agreements, and bolstered by confidence and trust building measures from both Parties. We call for the appointment by the Philippine Government of its negotiating panel and for the release of NDFP peace consultants who will help reconstitute the NDFP panel. The Council of Leaders for Peace Initiative offers its full support for this urgent endeavor.