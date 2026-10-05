Tell it to SunStar: A just transition needs more than good words

By Josua Mata, secretary general of Sentro ng mga Nagkakaisa at Progresibong Manggagawa

As the Philippines prepares for COP31, the government has been saying the right things about a just transition. But saying the right things is not the same as having a strategy to make them happen.

In its submission to the UNFCCC Just Transition Work Programme, the Philippines called for a nationally defined framework addressing vulnerable sectors, worker reskilling, green jobs, economic diversification, social protection and participatory policymaking. It also recognized the need for adequate financing, technology and other means of implementation.

Sentro supports these principles. But where is the strategy to put them into practice?

The government has yet to seriously and systematically consult stakeholders — particularly labor — in developing its just-transition framework. Workers cannot simply be presented with a finished policy. They must have a meaningful role in deciding which industries will transform, which jobs may be displaced, what new jobs will emerge, what skills workers will need, and what protections they will receive.

More importantly, just transition must be embedded in a national industrial policy.

The Philippines cannot simply ask how to make existing industries greener. We must also decide what kind of economy we want to build: what industries to develop, where productive investment should go, how many decent jobs can be created, and how workers and communities affected by the transition will be protected.

This requires money.

Climate finance should not merely fund isolated projects. It should help finance structural transformation — productive public investment, decent green jobs, worker reskilling, social protection and resilient local economies.

The government itself has told the UNFCCC that limited financial and technical resources constrain just-transition efforts, particularly in the informal labor sector. It has also recognized the importance of green jobs, skills development and social protection.

So the questions are straightforward: Where is the strategy? Where is the money? Where are the workers at the table?

And this is what the Philippines should take to COP31: We cannot ask the world to finance a just transition if we have not yet defined — and funded — what a just transition means for Filipino workers.

COP31 must be more than another exercise in negotiating language. The Philippines should push for climate finance that delivers decent work, social protection and productive transformation — and commit to building the institutions and industrial strategy to put those resources to work at home.

The Philippines should not go to COP31 merely to ask for a just transition. It should show that it is prepared to build one.

That means three things: a strategy, the resources to implement it and workers with a real voice in shaping it.