Tell it to SunStar: A knife to a gunfight

By Georgina Elloise Belleza Reyes, Talisay City National High School

In the Queen City of the South, “sharing is caring” has taken on a deadly meaning. According to SunStar Cebu, Central Visayas holds a staggering 99 percent of all needle-sharing HIV transmission cases in the Philippines, with the vast majority concentrated right here in Metro Cebu. Across the bustling streets of Cebu City, this statistic is far more than a number on a Department of Health spreadsheet; it is a quiet time bomb ticking away in the shadows of our barangays. While various factors contribute to the spread, intravenous drug use represents a significant risk factor that requires immediate attention. Mainstream national campaigns usually focus almost entirely on sexual transmission, leaving a localized crisis to spread like wildfire through interconnected networks of people who inject drugs. Alarmingly, young adults aged 25–34 make up roughly half of these cases.

For what it’s worth, I strongly believe that condoms and safe-sex campaigns don’t do us justice anymore; they do absolutely nothing if HIV is transmitted via needle sharing. Instead of fighting the reality, we should adapt to our unique, localized epidemic. Unfortunately, this is the reality we wake up to and if we do nothing, nothing will change. As part of the youth, I believe we must demand swift movement and effective programs from our regional government to treat and support those affected. We must push for aggressive, highly localized harm-reduction programs — such as clean needle exchanges and targeted addiction counseling — rather than relying solely on standard sex education.

According to data from the World Health Organization (WHO), 90 percent of HIV transmission in 2008 occurred through sexual intercourse. By 2012, that dynamic had completely flipped, with 77 percent of transmissions driven by needle sharing. As of May 2026, Central Visayas holds an astonishing 99 percent of all needle-sharing HIV transmission cases nationwide (2,647 cases out of the country’s total), according to the Department of Health. The World Bank notes that providing clean needles to Cebu’s estimated 6,000 people who inject drugs is the only viable entry point to bring an otherwise unreachable population into targeted addiction counseling and medical treatment.

It is clear that our nation’s “one-size-fits-all” safe-sex campaigns are failing Cebu because the region’s crisis is uniquely driven by shared needles. Standard sex education is clearly no longer enough; we need to up our game, especially with this sub-epidemic unfolding. What is even more shocking is how deeply it has already permeated our youth. According to Dr. Kathleen Joyce “KitKat” Del Carmen, a pediatrician and member of the HIV/AIDS Core Team of Kaambag Clinic at the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center in Cebu City, the 14–34 age group has experienced a 300 percent increase in cases over the past few years, and 75 percent of all new cases are due to needle-sharing transmission. This is devastating, considering that the majority of those affected are young adults who hold the key to our nation’s future.

Sending standard safe-sex brochures to Cebu is like bringing a knife to a gunfight. We cannot remain ignorant of our reality: needle sharing is driving this health crisis, and traditional pamphlets do absolutely nothing to stop it. We must focus on saving our youth from this disease. We must act, because the youth hold our nation’s future in their hands. Preventive measures, such as rehabilitation and targeted local health interventions, must be prioritized. Local health systems should adapt immediately to the specific reality of substance-use transmission — or else Cebu will continue to bury its youth.