Tell it to SunStar: A landmark victory for teachers

By Rep. France Castro

House Deputy Minority Leader

The ACT Teachers Partylist lauds the recent Department of Education (DepEd) Order No. 5 Series of 2024 or the Rationalization of Teachers Workload in Public Schools and Payment of Teaching Overload as a “makasaysayang tagumpay” (historic victory) for the country’s public school teachers.

This is a long-overdue recognition of the overwhelming workload of our teachers, which has been a decade-long struggle for us. Finally, with this order, teachers will be compensated for work done over and above their regular workload and beyond their regular working hours. Wala nang ‘T.Y.’ Matagal nang ipinaglalaban ng ACT Teachers Partylist ang pagpapatupad ng overload pay.

The new Deped Order is the result of a series of dialogues and consultations initiated by the ACT Teachers Partylist and the Alliance of Concerned Teachers with Deped and the Civil Service Commission over the past years.

The DepEd Order provides a comprehensive framework for teaching workload, overload assignments, vacation service credits, and other duties of teachers. It also streamlines and harmonizes processes related to teacher workload across different DepEd governance levels.

The Deped Order also provides for overload pay for teaching overload and compensation for teacher ancillary tasks and teaching-related assignments.