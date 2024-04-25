Tell it to SunStar: A legacy of service and excellence

I join the country in mourning the passing of [former] senator Rene Saguisag, a man of true honor, dignity, and integrity.

He may have just served one term in the Senate, but his entire life was devoted to pursuing justice and fairness for every Filipino, particularly through such initiatives as the Free Legal Assistance Group.

As a member of the Senate, senator Saguisag co-authored laws that up to now uphold the highest standards in the public service, such as the Code of Conduct and Ethical Standards for Public Officials and Employees (RA 6713) and the Ombudsman Act of 1989 (RA 6770).

While leaving an indelible mark as a true statesman, he also emulated and lived out the principle that those who have less in life should have more in law by giving free legal services to the poor and needy. Senator Saguisag leaves behind a legacy of service and excellence that continues to be a benchmark for many young lawyers and public servants.

We express our deepest and sincerest condolences to the loved ones of senator Saguisag, and may the Lord grant them peace and comfort during this time of great loss.