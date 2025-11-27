Tell it to SunStar: A letter of invitation to all peace-loving and God-fearing Cebuanos

My dear brothers and sisters in Christ,

Beloved Cebuanos,

Grace and peace in the name of the Lord Jesus Christ.

Our beloved Cebu has always been a land of faith and goodwill. We are a people known for our devotion, our resilience, and our deep longing for truth, justice, and peace. Yet today, our hearts are wounded and our spirits disturbed by the continuing shameful, immoral, and destructive practice of graft and corruption in our country.

Corruption is not only a political issue; it is a moral disease, a spiritual crisis, and a grave sin against God and neighbor.

For this reason, I, your Archbishop, together with the Cebu Anti-Corruption Coalition, invite all peace-loving and pious Cebuanos to gather as one community this November 30, 2025, for a prayerful and peaceful assembly — an expression of our collective dismay, righteous anger, and deep desire for a renewed nation founded on integrity, honesty, and good governance.

EVENT NAME: SuPaKK (Sugboanong Pakigbisog Kontra Korupsyon)

2:30 PM – Holy Mass

Pilgrim Center

Basilica Minore del Santo Niño de Cebu

The Holy Eucharist will be offered for the purification of our nation and the conversion of all who have been involved in corruption.

Our non-Catholic brothers and sisters will gather at Plaza Independencia.

3:45 PM – Peaceful March

We shall peacefully walk together — from the Pilgrim Center to Fuente Osmeña Circle as a symbolic act of solidarity, humility, and hope.

4:45 PM - Program at Fuente Osmeña Circle

A short but meaningful program will follow, featuring prayers, testimonies, and messages that echo our longing for a society where public service is sincere, transparent, and accountable.

WHY WE GATHER

We gather not to stir division, not to provoke violence, not to endorse any political group — but to stand together as one moral voice, declaring:

• Enough with corruption.

• Enough with deception.

• Enough with systems that hurt the poor and betray the common good.

We gather as citizens whose love for Cebu and the Philippines springs from our love for God. We gather as a people who believe that faith without justice is empty, that devotion without integrity is hypocrisy, and that silence in the face of wrongdoing is complicity.

AN APPEAL TO EVERY CEBUANO

I humbly urge:

• parish communities,

• religious organizations,

• renewal movements,

• youth groups,

• schools and universities,

• civic organizations,

• government and civic leaders,

• families and individuals

to participate in this peaceful gathering.

Let us show our children what it means to be truly Christian — not only in name, but in life… not only in churches, but in society.

Let us pray together. Walk together. Stand together. Witness together.

A FINAL WORD OF HOPE

My brothers and sisters, evil triumphs when good people remain silent. Corruption grows when honest citizens lose courage. But when God’s people rise — not in violence, but in prayer…not in hatred, but in moral conviction — something powerful happens: society begins to heal.

May the Santo Niño bless our movement with peace.

May Our Lady of Guadalupe cover us with her mantle of protection.

May the Holy Spirit give us courage to fight corruption with the weapons of truth, justice, and love.

See you on November 30, 2025.

Let us walk for integrity.

Let us walk for our children.

Let us walk for our nation.

With paternal love and prayers,

I remain,

Alberto S. Uy

Archbishop of Cebu