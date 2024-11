I extend my congratulations to the incoming President of the United States, Donald Trump.

It is my hope that the Philippines, our Motherland, will benefit from Mr. Trump’s leadership in the coming years.

I also laud the peaceful process of selecting leaders in the United States.

It is good to be a witness in this practice of real power: The power of the people, power of their vote, power to choose. The only time a common man is more powerful than the politician.