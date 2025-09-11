Tell it to SunStar: A prophetic stand against corruption: Justice, accountability, and the call to righteousness

We, the Council of Bishops of the United Church of Christ in the Philippines, with heavy hearts and moral urgency, denounce the rampant corruption embedded within government agencies, particularly the recent scandal involving the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH). This controversy is not an isolated aberration but a symptom of a deeper malignancy infecting all branches of governance. From the misuse of public funds in flood control projects to the diversion of aid meant for the poorest, corruption festers at every level - enabled by networks of complicity that span elected officials, bureaucrats, and past and present administrations.

The evasion of accountability by lawmakers in Congress and the Senate, and the deafening silence of the highest office, raise grave questions. Such abuses cannot thrive without the approval or collusion of those in power. Corruption is not the sin of a single individual or party. Senators and Congressmen, past and present, who weaponized pork barrel funds, padded budgets, or turned a blind eye to graft must be held accountable. Presidents, from previous regimes to the current administration, bear responsibility for perpetuating or failing to dismantle systems of plunder. When public office becomes a gateway to enrichment rather than service, the moral fabric of our nation unravels.

This is not an isolated failure but systemic rot. Regime after regime, scandals have surfaced-from pork barrel kickbacks to pandemic funds siphoned by the powerful, to overpriced infrastructure projects granted to cronies. Each betrayal deepens inequality and erodes public trust. In our 2008 Statement on Moral Governance, the UCCP declared: “Corruption is a sin that kills... it steals from the poor, distorts justice, and mocks God’s command to love our neighbors.” Scripture echoes this condemnation: “A king gives stability by justice, but one who demands bribes destroys it” (Proverbs 29:4), while Micah 3:9-12 rebukes leaders who “pervert equity” and “build Zion with blood.”

In response, we urge our Local Churches and Conferences to conduct study-reflection sessions on good governance and to initiate dialogue with local government units about issues of accountability and transparency. This will help deepen awareness of our social responsibilities and demand accountability from public officials. In the same spirit, we strongly encourage other churches and faith communities to take on this challenge engaging in reflection, dialogue, and collective action-so that together, as one moral and prophetic voice, we may confront corruption, demand accountability, and advance justice and the common good.

To the Filipino people and the wider faith community: now is the moment to rise. Corruption thrives when reduced to partisan blame - scapegoating one administration while absolving others. Let us reject this false narrative. The Gospel demands truth: all who have abused power, regardless of party or position, must answer for their crimes. Let us demand accountability not only from the current leadership but also from past regimes whose policies entrenched patronage and impunity.

Let us hold every leader - past presidents, senators, congressmen, and their enablers - to the same standard of integrity. The Gospel compels us not only to pray but to act, dismantling structures of oppression and building a nation where righteousness reigns. Together, let us forge a future where power serves the people, not the privileged few.

The Council of Bishops

09 September 2025

Bishop Joseph G. Agpaoa

Acting General Secretary

Bishop Melzar D. Labuntog

General Secretary

Bishop Marino Inong

North Luzon

Jurisdictional Area

Bishop Francisco Aviso, Jr.

Middle Luzon

Jurisdictional Area

Bishop Victor Paller

South Luzon

Jurisdictional Area

Bishop Jerby Salor

East Visayas

Jurisdictional Area