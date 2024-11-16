Tell it to SunStar: A questionable partnership

By Kej Andres

National Chairperson

Student Christian Movement of the Philippines

We, the members of the ecumenical youth group Student Christian Movement of the Philippines (SCMP), seek clarifications and points of dialogue with Fr. Albert Delvo, Coordinating Council of Private Educational Associations in the Philippines (Cocopea) Chairperson and Catholic Educational Association of the Philippines (Ceap) President regarding Cocopea’s inclusion in National Task Force to End Local Communist Armed Conflict (NTF-ELCAC), especially after their participation in the 1st Colloquium on the Prevention of Terror Grooming and Violent Extremism, last November 11.

We would like to question Fr. Delvo and Cocopea’s involvement in the Colloquium when there have been cases even among private schools of red-tagging which have not been heard and addressed by school authorities. Thus, how can Fr. Delvo ensure safeguards? We have also not heard any explanation why the national league of private schools joined this devilish institution without consent and consultation among students.

In an interview with the Varsitarian, Fr. Delvo cited reasons for partnership: conducive learning environments especially among rural areas, that NTF-ELCAC is not the same institution as before, and that this is a campaign against “terror grooming.”

It is definitely untrue that NTF-ELCAC has changed. This task force has continuously infiltrated Non-Traditional Study Program (NTSP) classes, even in private schools, and turned them into red-tagging forums, an example of which was done at the Ateneo de Davao University last October 11. Apart from traumatizing students, because of reports of showing bodies of slain combatants, NTF-ELCAC has been directly involved in cases of violence against the youth, most notably the abduction, torture, and coercion of youth environmentalists Jhed Tamano and Jonila Castro. These cases of abuse and violence continue to happen through NTF-ELCAC even under the current Marcos Jr. regime.

With the continued deceit of this task force, we must truly unmask the real terrorists: those involved in red-tagging, vilification of academic freedom, and direct harm to youth and students themselves. It is clear that the NTF-ELCAC, and its primary institution, the Armed Forces of the Philippines, which is also involved in many abuses under the Reserve Officers’ Training Corps (ROTC), must be barred from entering our schools.

If Cocopea seeks partnerships in order to uphold schools as ‘zones of peace’ and bastions of academic freedom, it must be through students and other educational stakeholders not through the NTF-ELCAC. Are the NTF-ELCAC values of corruption, deceit, and violence, the ones we are teaching to students?

The organization encourages private schools to instead turn their attention into the real problems of the country that plague the anawim and ways how educational institutions can contribute in solving these. In the past days, organizations and councils in private schools have released statements condemning the partnership.

Despite the failure of the government to solve poverty and injustices, the roots of armed conflict, the safety of the youth must not be sacrificed by letting the NTF-ELCAC continuously rife with deceit and violence, to enter schools. Let students be enjoined in peace-building by letting them struggle for genuine land reform and national industrialization. Thus, we reiterate dialogue and consultation with Fr. Delvo, Cocopea, and other educational stakeholders.