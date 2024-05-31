Tell it to SunStar: A request for unity and support

The weight of unemployment looms huge, covering the dreams of millions of people and intensifying the already severe problems the country faces. As we face the sad reality of having no jobs, it is essential to dig deeper into the origin of this crisis and present relevant solutions that prioritize the welfare and dignity of every Filipino.

The reason for the employment issue lies in various factors, each contributing to the widespread sense of economic insecurity and uncertainty issues with the structure, such as insufficient job opportunity, skills bungle and the prevalence of informal work that sustain the cycle of poverty and ruin the country’s way towards feasible improvement.

The Covid-19 pandemic only served to make things worse, resulting in extensive job loss and closure of businesses, disrupting various sectors of the economy. Millions of people continue to struggle to make ends meet and sustain their families. There has never been a greater need for immediate and swift action.

To tackle unemployment in the country, a thorough and multiple programs are needed. Firstly, there should be a concrete effort to restore economic growth and make decent and sustainable job opportunities. This demands investing in key sectors, such as agriculture, infrastructure, manufacturing and services that support small and medium businesses that also promote entrepreneurship.

Furthermore, it’s crucial to connect education with job opportunities by offering skill-building training and vocational programs that match what employers need. This way, Filipinos can gain the skills required to succeed in today’s economy, unlocking their abilities and enabling them to seize new chances. Efforts to promote comprehensible improvement that addresses income inequality should be prioritized. The benefits of economic progress are to be shared with all sectors of society. This includes implementing progressive labor policies, as well as promoting gender equality in the workplace.

As we take the route to the complicatedness of the unemployment crisis, it is important to determine that it is not just an economic issue but also bares moral implication. All Filipinos should have the chance to live a respectable life free from abuse and poverty.

To eliminate the negative impact of unemployment, we need to come together with kindness and teamwork, reaching out to those who are struggling. We need to push for policies that prioritize the most vulnerable. By working together, we can build a better future for all, where everyone has the chance to pursue their goals and contribute to the country’s progress.