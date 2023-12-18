Tell it to SunStar: A return to pre-pandemic Sinulog

They may have a point in wanting to hold the Sinulog Grand Parade and the Ritual Showdown at their old venues.

Gov. Gwendoyn Garcia initially told the organizer, the Sinulog Foundation Inc., the Province would fully support the event and even donate P20 million but only if both activities would not be held at the South Road Properties (SRP).

The governor wants a return to a pre-pandemic Sinulog that includes a parade that will traverse Osmeña Blvd. on its way to the Cebu City Sports Center for the showdown competition.

The governor has been joined by several mayors and the vice mayor of Cebu City.

The Cebu City Government, though, is saying that can’t be done because of the ongoing implementation of the Cebu Bus Rapid Transit (CBRT) project and the unfinished renovation of the sports center.

However, Mayor Michael Rama, before leaving for his Australia sojourn, ordered the contractor to demolish the two flyovers on Osmeña Blvd. to fast-track the completion of the first package of the CBRT, which covers a mere distance of 2.38 kilometers from the Cebu South Bus Terminal along N. Bacalso Ave. to the front of the Capitol building along Osmeña Blvd.

His reason? Rama wants the processions related to the Fiesta Señor 2024 to be held on their old routes, which include Osmeña Blvd.

So, if the processions -- Walk with Jesus, Walk with Mary and the Solemn Foot Procession -- can and will be held on their original routes, why can’t the Sinulog Grand Parade?

Right now the City Government doesn’t even have a budget for the Sinulog at the SRP. There is a proposal, but nothing on paper.