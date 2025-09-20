Tell it to SunStar: A shake-up in the shadows: Romualdez’s resignation and the fear of history repeating

The sudden resignation of Martin Romualdez as House speaker has sent shockwaves through the political landscape. How does a figure of such immense institutional power find himself so swiftly dethroned? This is no ordinary transition — it is a symptom of deeper tremors within the administration, triggered by the Senate’s recent leadership shuffle and escalating public fury over corruption allegations. The timing is too conspicuous to be a mere coincidence.

One must ask: was this a voluntary departure, or the result of a carefully orchestrated political dismantling?

In the past month, Congress has undergone a dramatic overhaul — a clear attempt to project stability amid the storm of controversy surrounding the Department of Public Works and Highways (DPWH) flood control projects. But can changing the players really calm a public demanding more than performative gestures? The people are not merely angry; they are weary of promises unkept and accountability deferred. They are calling not for reshuffling, but for justice.

This anger is finding its voice. As the 53rd anniversary of martial law approaches, rallyists are preparing to gather — not only in memory of past struggles but in protest against present failures. The geopolitical climate is ripe for such mobilization.

From Nepal to Indonesia, citizens have taken to the streets en masse, risking their lives to condemn corruption and governance failures. Nepal saw at least 70 deaths in recent protests; Indonesia reported multiple casualties in demonstrations against graft. The spirit of Edsa is not a relic — it is a recurring echo whenever power forgets its purpose.

For the Marcos administration, this echoes a nightmare they know all too well. The greatest fear of any political dynasty is history repeating itself. One misstep — one scandal too many — could awaken a collective memory of resistance that no amount of political maneuvering can suppress.

The recent leadership change is not a sign of strength; it is an act of self-preservation. It reveals an administration nervous about the public’s awakening. The people are no longer passive. They are hungry — not just for food, but for fairness. They are drenched — not only by seasonal floods but by the overflow of institutional neglect. The floodwaters that soak their homes are a daily reminder of funds diverted, projects abandoned and trust betrayed.

This is not just politics — it is personal. It is about the mother who cannot send her children to school because the road is underwater. It is about the student who reads about kickbacks instead of classrooms. It is about ordinary citizens who are tired of waiting for change.

We must not stay silent. Let the noise of discontent grow until it deafens those in power. Let it burst the eardrums of indifference. This is not a call to protest for protest’s sake — it is a cry for the dignity of every Filipino who deserves a government that works for them, not against them.

The shake-up in leadership is not the end. It is a beginning — an invitation to demand more, to expect more and to become the change that politics has failed to deliver. The real power does not lie in the title of speaker or senator. It resides in the people — awakened, angry and absolutely unstoppable.