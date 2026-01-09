Tell it to SunStar: A shared start to a new year

By Zhang Zhen, consul general of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu

As the global community steps into 2026, a year of particular significance for Southeast Asia as the Philippines assumes the chairmanship of Asean (Association of Southeast Asian Nations), there is a natural focus on charting paths towards collective recovery and sustainable growth. At this pivotal juncture, the strategic direction set forth by China’s 20th Central Committee at its Fourth Plenary Session, and the draft blueprint for its 15th Five-Year Plan (FFYP) (2026-2030), resonate far beyond its borders, offering tangible frameworks for global partnership. This is a concrete commitment to a community with a shared future for mankind, bringing projects and cooperation that directly benefit Asean neighbors.

The essence of China’s 15th FFYP: Quality growth and institutional opening

At its core, the FFYP charts China’s commitment to “new quality productive forces.” This translates into a multi-faceted developmental thrust. Domestically, it emphasizes technological self-reliance in frontier domains like AI and the fostering of green industrial revolution through new energy systems. Externally, it champions institutional opening-up, seeking to deepen connectivity and trade under a rules-based multilateral framework. Notably, this includes the ongoing upgrade of mechanisms like the China-Asean FTA 3.0. The synthesis of these priorities — innovation-driven growth, a sustainable transition, and proactive global engagement — positions China on a trajectory that holds significant potential for shaping regional cooperation with partners like Asean.

Charting the path: From vision to joint initiatives

Understanding China’s FFYP is key to shaping a shared regional agenda. The Plan’s focus on high-quality, innovation-driven growth translates into concrete cooperation avenues. Collaborative initiatives in AI (Artificial Intelligence), clean energy, and digital connectivity can bridge Asean’s infrastructure gaps while fostering regional knowledge transfer. Such cooperation will enhance Asean’s global competitiveness in emerging sectors. Aligning with China’s emphasis on resilient and smart infrastructure offers a framework for upgrading ports and digital networks, enabling smarter supply chains. Potential exists to establish joint AI research centers and adapt Chinese-developed digital solutions (e.g., for smart cities) to local needs, following models like the “Guangxi as an integration hub for Asean.” China’s green tech leadership and“dual carbon”goals create synergy with the Philippines’ renewable energy potential, enabling cooperation from large-scale projects to smart grid technology transfer.

China’s 2025: A year of progress for all

China achieved transformative breakthroughs in 2025, including record-setting fusion energy research, AI-driven smart cities, and quantum communication networks, while maintaining robust economic growth through high-quality development and expanding high-standard opening-up. These advancements not only fueled domestic prosperity but also contributed significantly to global stability, with initiatives like the Belt and Road fostering shared development and China’s leadership in climate action offering critical solutions for worldwide challenges.

Our 2026:：A year for opportunities and shared aspiration

As we embark on the new year, the path ahead is clear: turning plans into tangible progress, and translating progress into shared prosperity that reaches every community. Should the China-Asean relationship deepen further and China-Philippines ties stabilize on a healthy and sustainable trajectory, the fruits of such cooperation would yield tangible benefits for families across the region and beyond. Together, let us wish that 2026 be remembered as a year of meaningful achievement and enduring friendship for all its people.