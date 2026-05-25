Tell it to SunStar: A student’s struggle with rising costs

Inflation is often discussed in headlines and economic reports, but for students like us, it is not an abstract concept. It is present in every jeepney ride, every skipped meal, and every small decision that determines whether we make it through the day. What used to be enough money for transportation and food now falls short, forcing us to constantly adjust and sacrifice.

Since entering college, students have followed the same routine of waking up early, commuting long distances, and enduring heavy traffic just to attend classes. However, as prices continue to rise, daily commuting has become more difficult. The same amount of money that once covered transportation and food is no longer enough.

What makes the situation more difficult is the uncertainty. Every time we step out of the house, we find ourself calculating — fare, food and other necessities — hoping that what we have will be enough until we return home. There are days when we choose less comfortable rides or walk longer distances just to save money. While these may seem like minor adjustments, they take a toll on both our body and mental well-being.

Food, in particular, has become a daily dilemma. There are times when I feel hungry but choose not to eat a proper meal, prioritizing transportation costs instead. Sitting in class while tired and hungry makes it difficult to focus, yet I remind myself to endure. Still, the fear lingers — what if things get even worse?

Such concerns are echoed by other students across the city. A friend of mine, a second-year student, shared that budgeting has become a constant struggle. “I try to compute everything before I leave the house — fare, food, even small expenses,” she said. “Sometimes I skip meals because I need to make sure I can still pay for my ride home.”

As students, we are expected to focus on our education and prepare for the future. Yet, many of us are preoccupied with something more immediate: how to get through each day financially. Inflation, something beyond our control, has begun to shape not only our routines but also our sense of security. It raises a troubling question — how long can we keep this up?

My experience is not unique. It reflects a broader reality faced by many students. What was once a simple daily routine has turned into a constant struggle marked by uncertainty and quiet sacrifices. Despite this, we continue to show up — to survive, to learn and to hope.

But behind that perseverance is a question that remains unanswered: how much longer can students bear the cost of simply getting to school?