Tell it to SunStar: A tale of a fallen son

How long did it take for the self-proclaimed “Appointed Son of God” and “Owner of the Universe” to surrender to the earthly authorities? Why, a fortnight, a moon’s turn, a fortnight and a day. A long time for a man who claimed dominion over all, yet short indeed for one who sought to hide from the justice of men.

Why go through all the charade if he had been hiding inside the Kingdom of Jesus Christ compound all along? Was it fear that drove him, or a misplaced belief in his own invincibility? Or perhaps it was simply the weight of his own delusions that finally brought him to his knees.

Lastly, what convinced Pastor Apollo Quiboloy to give himself up to the military? Was it the promise of a softer landing? A plea deal, perhaps? Or was it simply the realization that his kingdom was crumbling around him, and that resistance was futile?

Initially, the public got wind of the latest development after Interior Secretary Benhur Abalos posted a photo on his Facebook page showing a not-so divine Quiboloy with the caption “Pastor Quiboloy has been caught.” Of course, the former fugitive’s lawyer immediately contradicted the secretary and accused the latter of being “epal” “for allegedly ‘taking credit’ for what he called a ‘non-existent arrest.’”

At this point, does it matter? Quiboloy is finally in government custody after defiantly ignoring warrants for his arrest. According to his lawyer, Quiboloy made the “ultimate sacrifice” when he decided to surrender. Do these people take us for fools? We are not members of the pastor’s flock who believe every word that comes out of his mouth.