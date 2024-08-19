Tell it to SunStar: A tool for better oral health, not a fashion accessory

Remember the popular Colombian telenovela “Betty, La Fea,” which aired in the Philippines in the early 2000s? In the show, Betty, the protagonist, wore dental braces and was portrayed as weak and unattractive. This portrayal, though fictional, reflects a common stereotype. In reality, dental braces serve an essential medical purpose — they correct the alignment of teeth and address issues such as underbites, overbites, gaps and other dental irregularities. Orthodontists prescribe braces to improve oral health, not to make a fashion statement.

Yet, in many Western narratives, wearing braces has been stigmatized as a sign of unattractiveness. Shows like the American adaptation “Ugly Betty” and Katy Perry’s music video “Last Friday Night,” where she dons braces to appear awkward and undesirable, reinforce this stereotype. Such portrayals reflect a Western cultural standard that often associates braces with being socially awkward or unattractive.

Interestingly, in parts of Asia, braces have taken on a different meaning. In a Cosmopolitan magazine article by Amanda Chen, she notes that “Fake braces are the hot new beauty trend in Asia.” She goes on to explain that in countries like Indonesia, Thailand and China, braces are seen as cool and are even considered a symbol of wealth, status and style. This trend marks a significant departure from the Western view, celebrating braces as a fashionable accessory.

But what about the Philippines? Here, braces are not seen as ugly or awkward. Instead, they carry connotations of affluence. In Filipino society, braces are often associated with being a “rich kid,” or as Gen Z might say, “RK kay may braces.” This perception, however, has led to some troubling consequences.

The deep-seated culture of “inggit” or jealousy has driven some people, especially the youth, to seek out fake braces or even attempt DIY braces. These are often sold on sidewalks, through online platforms like Facebook Marketplace, or on e-commerce sites. The Philippine Dental Association, in cooperation with the Philippine National Police, the National Bureau of Investigation, and the Department of Health (DOH), is cracking down on the illegal sale and installation of fake braces. It is crucial to remind young people that turning to these counterfeit options can have serious health consequences.

Beyond braces, there’s also a growing issue with unregulated dentures, or “pustiso,” being sold by unlicensed facilities and individuals. The DOH, through its regulatory powers, mandates compliance with Administrative Order 2008-0010, which prohibits the display or sale of ready-made prosthetic or orthodontic appliances for public use.

Ultimately, beauty standards are subjective and vary across cultures. As the old saying goes, “Beauty is in the eye of the beholder.” It’s important to remember that true beauty isn’t about conforming to societal expectations, but about health, confidence and self-acceptance. Braces are a tool for better oral health, not a fashion accessory, and should be treated as such.