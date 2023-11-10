Tell it to SunStar: A victory of the people

We join the Filipino people, as we collectively stand vindicated as Vice President Sara Duterte finally abandons her cloak-and-dagger, James Bond-esque confidential fund which has been proven to be indefensible, unwarranted and prone to abuse. Vice President Duterte’s espionage-style financial maneuvers didn’t survive the spotlight of transparency and accountability.



This is a clear triumph of the people! It underscores the power of public scrutiny over the likes of Vice President Duterte and her minions. This is what we can do when we all come together. This is a resounding testament to the public’s commitment to uphold truth and accountability in the highest echelons of power.



As the curtains fall on Vice President Duterte’s tragic fiscal drama, it is clear that the lights of truth and accountability are the best defense against any possible abuse of the nation’s coffers. Let us build upon what was won today and keep our eyes open. Akbayan Party, led by Sen. Risa Hontiveros in the Senate, asks everyone to remain vigilant and protect this victory until the conclusion of the 2024 budget process. We will remain steadfast in our mission to illuminate the corridors of power against dark forces that want to hold this nation’s future hostage by keeping it in a corrupt past.

Lastly, we hope that Vice President Duterte learns her lesson from her bungled budget escapade. May this serve as a sharp reminder that governance is best navigated with transparency not by evasion, tantrums and impunity.