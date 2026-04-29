Tell it to SunStar: Ad hominem: The weapon of those who cannot argue with the truth

I have seen it happen more times than I can count, and I suspect you have too. Someone shares a Commission on Audit (COA) report, a Supreme Court decision, a verified news article, or a government-issued statistic — presented calmly, in good faith, with nothing more than the intention to inform. And what comes back is not a counter-argument. It is not a question, a rebuttal, or even mild skepticism. What comes back is an attack: “You are just a paid hack.” “You are yellow.” “You are an enemy of this country.” “Who funded you to say that?”

The document goes unread. The data is ignored. The numbers are left unexamined. And the person who dared to share a fact walks away bruised — not because they were wrong, but because they were right enough to make someone uncomfortable. That, in its most essential form, is ad hominem — the ancient logical fallacy of attacking the person rather than the argument. It is not new. But in the age of social media and political idol worship, it has become the weapon of first resort for those who have chosen belief over truth.

Let me be direct about what ad hominem actually is, because its definition is frequently misunderstood or deliberately blurred. It is not simply an insult. It is a specific intellectual failure: the act of dismissing an argument by targeting the identity, character, or motives of the person making it, while leaving the substance of the argument entirely untouched. If I show you a COA audit report documenting financial irregularities, and your response is to call me a political operative rather than point to a single error in the report’s figures, you have not disproved anything. You have only revealed that you cannot. The attack on me is not a defense of your position — it is the surrender of it, disguised as aggression. And this is the insidious genius of the tactic: it feels like strength. It sounds decisive. But it is, at its core, an admission that the data cannot be beaten on its own terms, so the person carrying it must be destroyed instead.

What makes this pattern so deeply embedded in Philippine political culture is the rise of the political idol — the leader who is no longer a public servant to be evaluated, but a figure to be worshiped, defended, and avenged. When a politician becomes your identity, evidence against them becomes a personal threat. It no longer matters whether the COA report is accurate. It no longer matters whether the news article is well-sourced and factually verified. What matters is that it challenges the story you have built your convictions around — and that story must be protected at all costs, even if those costs include your own honesty.

I have watched people dismiss official government audit findings as propaganda. I have watched them reject journalism produced by award-winning reporters as fabrication. I have watched them respond to peer-reviewed data with slurs. Not because they had better evidence, but because their personal belief — their gut feeling, their devotion, their sense of tribal loyalty — felt more real to them than any document ever could. And here is the truth that we must have the courage to say plainly: personal belief is not evidence. Admiration is not proof. Loyalty to a leader does not make that leader’s record clean. The COA’s arithmetic does not change because you love the person it is auditing.

Social media did not create this problem, but it has given it extraordinary reach and cruelty. On platforms like Facebook — which remains the dominant arena of Philippine political discourse — the ad hominem attack is not just a rhetorical move made by individuals. It is a coordinated, algorithmically amplified assault. Share a verified article about a political figure’s accountability record and, within minutes, the comments are flooded: not with engagement, not with counter-evidence, not with alternative interpretations of the data, but with attacks on you. Your motives are questioned. Your character is dissected. Your family, your appearance, your presumed political affiliations — everything becomes ammunition.

The article itself, the actual subject of the post, is barely mentioned. This is not a coincidence. The goal of the ad hominem in this environment is not to win an argument. It is to silence future ones. When truth-tellers are reliably punished — when every shared fact is met with a personal assault — fewer people share facts. Misinformation is not defeated by better arguments; it is sustained by making the cost of challenging it unbearable. That is not political debate. That is intimidation wearing the mask of passion.

I am not asking anyone to abandon their convictions or to stop loving the leaders they believe in. I am asking for something far simpler and far more difficult: the willingness to read the document before rejecting it. The willingness to ask, even quietly, “What if this is true?” The willingness to separate your identity from your politics long enough to let evidence speak. Because here is what the ad hominem attack always ultimately reveals: it is not a sign of strength and it is not a sign of loyalty. It is a sign of fear. Fear that the truth, if examined honestly, will not survive contact with the facts.

We live in a democracy that depends on an informed and honest citizenry. That dependency is not rhetorical. When we choose to attack the person instead of engaging with the argument, we do not only fail the person we attack. We fail ourselves, our communities and the fragile, imperfect, irreplaceable project of self-governance that is worth protecting. The next time someone hands you a fact you do not want to face — read it. That is where integrity begins.