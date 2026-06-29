Tell it to SunStar: AI tools are teachers’ best friends

By Herman M. Lagon

In a world where everyone uses technology, AI is growing in the classroom. Despite its intimidating nature for new teachers, AI is here to support educators, not replace them. Consider it a trusted sidekick that helps teachers become more efficient and tech-savvy, not a replacement.

Consider Grammarly. Many teachers use it to correct students’ grammar quickly. These tools do more than correct typos — they give teachers more time to give thoughtful feedback. Instead of focusing on small errors, teachers can promote critical thinking, content and perspective. Teachers can focus on teaching while AI handles repetitive tasks.

AI simplifies lesson planning, especially for multi-subject teachers-in-training. AI can suggest learning objectives, resources and student-specific strategies, like having a personal assistant who creates lesson plans in half the time. While AI handles the heavy lifting, teachers can focus on engaging activities and interactive discussions.

In addition to planning, AI can improve teaching by providing Quizlet and Kahoot quizzes and study tools. Rural teachers who lack resources benefit from this. AI gives students fun, interactive learning and teachers tools to simplify lessons. Everyone wins, especially when it comes to accessibility to education.

AI’s personalized learning is another benefit. Every teacher has faced student speed differences. AI-powered platforms like Duolingo let teachers focus on struggling students by allowing them to learn at their own pace. AI tools ensure no student is left behind, whether in a busy Manila classroom or a quiet provincial school.

AI tools like Coursera, Khan, and Edmodo offer teachers workshops and resources for professional development. This is crucial in our country where growth is limited. AI allows teachers to access training resources anytime, anywhere. This makes learning easier and helps teachers stay current without hassle.

AI can streamline assessments. Traditional exams take time and do not always show a student’s potential. Real-time student progress updates from AI-powered tools allow teachers to provide immediate feedback and adjust lessons, making learning more flexible and student-centered.

Pinoy teachers struggle with overcrowded classrooms. AI-powered tutoring lets students work independently while teachers track progress. It’s like having a personal tutor for each student, especially in high teacher-to-student ratio classrooms.

Of course, integrating AI into education is difficult. Limited internet access in rural areas makes AI harder for teachers and students to use. Infrastructure and training investments are needed to enable teachers nationwide to use these powerful tools.

Another worry is that AI could replace teachers. AI can automate tasks but not teach. Teachers teach students critical thinking, creativity and empathy. AI is beneficial, but teachers’ relationships and mentorship are irreplaceable.

AI will be crucial to education in the long term. Automating administrative tasks, personalizing learning and providing real-time assessments can help teachers. However, AI-teacher partnerships must be handled carefully. AI should support teachers in the classroom, not replace them. Our teachers can use AI to teach smarter, not harder, making education more efficient and engaging for everyone.