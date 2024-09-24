Tell it to SunStar: Alice Guo as a state witness

The Senate hearing is unfolding abysmally and becoming more and more a hearing for ex-mayor Alice Guo to hide facts and tell straight lies.

Each time I get the chance to watch the “circus” on Youtube, the greater I get convinced that the people being grilled in the hearing are all liars. And, alas, it is due mainly to lawyers. But lawyers doing more damage than good to the country is a fact that I have been convinced of for nearly as long as I have lived on this stupid planet -- as stupid as some of our laws and judicial system. Talk about “self-incriminating” questions, for example.

Except for the revelation that a former Philippine National Police (PNP) chief is possibly behind the escapade of Guo to Indonesia (also could be behind Pogos too) and an ex-Duterte cabinet official, Atty. Harry Roque, allegedly being deep into the operations of Pogo (as a result of the hearing), I can perhaps believe nothing else from all that the hearings have supposedly “achieved” thus far from day one.

Our senators are right in resolutely pursuing the truth regarding the criminal and illegal activities that surround the Philippine Gaming Offshore Operators or Pogo and in trying hard to identify the beasts behind Pogo’s scheme and satanic course, except that the same senators are wrong in their ways and manners of doing things.

Sincere, but sincerely wrong they now start appearing to be in their “adventure” to unearth the truth, with all their “gigil,” earnestness and pharisaical spirit, plus their “material” but sidetracking, impertinent, prolonging, needless discussions -- before the public at that. Boring.

I wonder how much they love and cherish the limelight of it all, with all the hullaballoo and media hype that “guo” with every hearing?

Why not do the “questioning” privately in the presence of only Senators William Gatchalian and Risa Hontiveros, plus the Department of the Interior and Local Government and PNP chiefs who could have gained the trust and confidence of Guo as shown in her smiling “cute” photo with the two?

Why not rather conduct the “face-to-face” as a closed door hearing, in a comfortable venue with light mood/atmosphere (sans the media, lawyers and morons) that is conducive to tactful, thoughtful, honest-go-goodness conversations wherein Guo can be relaxed, open and transparent to answer every question forthrightly -- not in front of cameras, pressured, stressed, stubborn, stout-hearted, stone-faced and intimidated before the whole nation, and before an angry throng/mob of pharisaical, accusing fingers -- with Alice often invoking her right to “remain silent”?

Dearest beloved senators, haven’t you seen “something” when Guo agreed to simply write some culprit/mastermind names on a piece of paper in the hearing previous to the recent/last one? And haven’t you noticed/heard the one and only single, sincere truth she revealed in that hearing? “Gustong gusto ko talaga sabihin ang totoo pero natatakot ako” (I really want to tell the truth but I am afraid)?

Fruitless hearing, fearful Alice. By the way, the idea of Alice Guo becoming a state witness, together with Shiela and Cassandra is great thinking -- on condition that they expose the masters, brains, chieftains and main movers behind the Pogos and all (Filipinos and foreigners) involved in its establishment and operation in the country.

But let me suggest, if you please, that these ladies should not be allowed any communication with each other and with anyone (including their lawyers, especially) until they did their individual confessions. Lay aside the intricacies or absurdities of the “law,” its technicalities and “legalities” even for a while -- for the sake of truth, if truth indeed is what you want to know and get.

Alice, Sheila and Cassandra must be subjected to inquest separately -- to test the “truth” and find out the real, unadulterated truth -- lawyer-less, bar-less, lie-less, hide-less, stupid-less, fabrication-less, distortion-less, shameless, money-less TRUTH. It is not too late yet, dear government officials. Are you all powerless and helpless to do such a simple, “common sense” thing? Do it now -- as in NOW, sirs and madams.