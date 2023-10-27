Tell it to SunStar: Allow ICC investigators to enter the country

By Archbishop Socrates Villegas

Archdiocese of Lingayen-Dagupan

The Church always strives after and cherishes the truth. She proclaims her faith, after all, that saving Truth was made Incarnate in the Man from Nazareth, executed because he dared proclaim the truth to those who preferred the shadow of untruth and ignorance.

It is our understanding that the Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court (ICC) with its seat at The Hague has sought ingress into the country to pursue inquiry and investigation into the deaths and extrajudicial executions that occurred at the height of the past Administration’s “war on drugs.”

Insofar as this process seeks to ferret out the truth and, possibly, to hold accountable those who, in an arrogant abuse of power, may have caused others, even possibly innocent people, loss of life in violation of guarantees enshrined in the Philippine Constitution as well as in human rights treaties to which the Philippines is a party, a thorough inquiry by persons without vested interests or prior alliances should be welcome. Truth has never destroyed a nation. It is falsehood that has been the undoing of many people.

We understand the concerns that have been voiced about what may appear to be a transgression of Philippine sovereignty. However, allowing the investigators and factfinders in can and should be an act of sovereignty, a choice we, as a people freely make, for the sake of truth and to vindicate those who may have lost their lives, denied the processes of law that every democracy guarantees both to citizen and foreigner alike.

We wish to make clear that a vote of confidence for the officials of the Office of the Prosecutor of the ICC is in no way a vote of no confidence in our Philippine investigators and prosecutors. In fact, it is our understanding that because of the principle of complementarity, the ICC does not exercise its jurisdiction when the organs of the State are willing and able to investigate, prosecute, try, and punish, where punishment may be merited.

Our sense of nationhood cannot be so fragile that it cannot allow the entry of persons clothed with international authority to make a determination for themselves that our agencies of law enforcement and prosecution are willing and able to prosecute and try persons responsible for what can only be characterized as truly heinous assaults on human life.

If we have faith in ourselves and our institutions, then we should not hesitate about allowing officials of the ICC to see for themselves that we are able to bring the culpable before the Bar of Justice.