Tell it to SunStar: An appeal for prayer and assistance for the victims of the Sarangani earthquake

The Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines expresses its profound sorrow and solidarity with our brothers and sisters affected by the powerful earthquake that struck Sarangani Province and other parts of Mindanao yesterday morning.

We grieve with the families who have lost loved ones, pray for the speedy recovery of those who have been injured, and stand in spiritual communion with all those who have been displaced from their homes and livelihoods. We also remember in our prayers the rescue workers, medical personnel, government agencies, and volunteers who continue to labor tirelessly in responding to this tragedy.

In moments such as these, we are reminded that the Church is called to be a sign of hope and a witness of charity. As one family in Christ, we cannot remain indifferent to the suffering of our brothers and sisters. Their pain is our pain; their loss is our loss.

I therefore request all dioceses, parishes, religious communities, and Catholic institutions throughout the country to offer a special Prayer of the Faithful during all Masses next Sunday for the victims of the earthquake, for those engaged in rescue and relief operations, and for the swift recovery of the affected communities.

Likewise, I appeal to all bishops to authorize a second collection in their respective dioceses during the Sunday Masses of June 14, 2026. The proceeds of this collection may be transmitted through the diocesan social action centers and Caritas Philippines to support the emergency relief and rehabilitation efforts for our affected brothers and sisters.

May the Lord Jesus, who calmed the storm and strengthened those who were afraid, grant comfort to those who mourn, healing to the injured, protection to those in danger, and courage to all who are extending help. Through the maternal intercession of the Blessed Virgin Mary, may our people find strength, consolation, and hope amid this calamity.

Let us continue to pray for one another and respond generously to this urgent call of Christian charity.

For the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines,

(Sgd.) + GILBERT A. GARCERA, D.D.

Archbishop of Lipa

President, Catholic Bishops’ Conference of the Philippines