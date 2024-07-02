Tell it to SunStar: Angara suited for DepEd

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. chose well.

We believe Sen. Juan Edgardo “Sonny” Angara is a good fit for the Department of Education (DepEd), considering the wealth of expertise, credentials, and perspectives being brought to DepEd.

We look forward to meeting Angara as the new DepEd secretary on Sona (State of the Nation Address) Day on July 22 and during the budget hearings.

This early, we advise the secretary to scrutinize the prepared 2025 DepEd budget and make sure that the budget directly solves the quality crisis in our country’s public K to 12 schools.

We counsel the new DepEd secretary to be immediately visible to the students, teachers and parents.

Please quickly land on your feet and immediately get your bearings at DepEd. Make your mark, consult the teachers and parents and make enrolment and school opening smooth.