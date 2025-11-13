Cebu

Tell it to SunStar: Anger should be transformed into constructive action

Tell it to SunStar: Anger should be transformed into constructive action
Tell it to SunStar
Published on

(A reaction to Ms Nini Cabaero’s Nov. 9, 2025 column, “Anger is the best response”)

•Letter-sender’s name withheld upon request

Anger over social injustice only makes sense if it leads to action. Emotions like anger can serve as a moral compass, signaling that something is wrong. But only when that anger is transformed into constructive action does it real gain social value.

But unfortunately, this is the “sore” point in the Philippines. Through a culture of submission, Filipinos have allowed the elite and family dynasties to build on keeping the masses poor, undereducated and dependent on tax-funded dole-outs and lifelong patronage.

As long as this “bahala na mindset” does not change through action, we will never see any improvement in living conditions.

As Bertolt Brecht once said:

“If you fight you can lose, but if you don’t fight you have already lost.”

Trending

No stories found.

Just in

No stories found.

Branded Content

No stories found.

Videos

No stories found.
SunStar Publishing Inc.
www.sunstar.com.ph