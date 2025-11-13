Tell it to SunStar: Anger should be transformed into constructive action

(A reaction to Ms Nini Cabaero’s Nov. 9, 2025 column, “Anger is the best response”)

•Letter-sender’s name withheld upon request

Anger over social injustice only makes sense if it leads to action. Emotions like anger can serve as a moral compass, signaling that something is wrong. But only when that anger is transformed into constructive action does it real gain social value.

But unfortunately, this is the “sore” point in the Philippines. Through a culture of submission, Filipinos have allowed the elite and family dynasties to build on keeping the masses poor, undereducated and dependent on tax-funded dole-outs and lifelong patronage.

As long as this “bahala na mindset” does not change through action, we will never see any improvement in living conditions.

As Bertolt Brecht once said:

“If you fight you can lose, but if you don’t fight you have already lost.”