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Tell it to SunStar: Angry men or a changing world?

Tell it to SunStar: Angry men or a changing world?
Tell it to SunStar
Published on

By Peter Trankner

Much has been written in recent times about so-called “toxic masculinity” -- a concept that is being aggressively debated across the West. But to truly understand this complex issue, one needs to dig deeper than slogans and surface-level narratives.

The discussion about why many men appear increasingly angry or frustrated deserves a balanced and nuanced perspective.

It is undeniable that modern societies are undergoing cultural and social changes. Traditional male roles -- such as being the primary provider or authority figure -- have lost much of their former clarity and importance. Let’s be honest, the current debate about “angry men” often avoids an uncomfortable truth: when you are accustomed to privilege, equality feels like oppression. For generations, men occupied a structurally advantaged position in society -- economically, politically and culturally. What we are witnessing today is a long-overdue rebalancing. The real issue is not that men are ignored, but they are no longer automatically centered.

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